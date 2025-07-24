Coforge consolidated net profit rises 138.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.49% to Rs 3688.60 croreNet profit of Coforge rose 138.29% to Rs 317.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 56.49% to Rs 3688.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2357.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3688.602357.10 56 OPM %15.6413.11 -PBDT549.40301.00 83 PBT390.20229.30 70 NP317.40133.20 138
