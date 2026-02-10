Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 132.02% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 245.40% to Rs 648.08 croreNet profit of Alpex Solar rose 132.02% to Rs 54.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 245.40% to Rs 648.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 187.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales648.08187.63 245 OPM %13.8819.59 -PBDT84.4135.23 140 PBT77.8732.26 141 NP54.2723.39 132
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:13 AM IST