Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 132.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 245.40% to Rs 648.08 crore

Net profit of Alpex Solar rose 132.02% to Rs 54.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 245.40% to Rs 648.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 187.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.648.08187.6313.8819.5984.4135.2377.8732.2654.2723.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News