Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 21.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 829.13 croreNet profit of Maithon Power rose 21.94% to Rs 103.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 829.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 766.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales829.13766.80 8 OPM %24.1219.72 -PBDT171.50131.15 31 PBT120.0288.86 35 NP103.6785.02 22
