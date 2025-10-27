High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 17.27 croreNet profit of High Energy Batteries (India) rose 11.67% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.2714.94 16 OPM %-4.3410.98 -PBDT2.962.66 11 PBT2.702.45 10 NP2.011.80 12
