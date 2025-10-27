Monday, October 27, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 17.27 crore

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) rose 11.67% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.2714.94 16 OPM %-4.3410.98 -PBDT2.962.66 11 PBT2.702.45 10 NP2.011.80 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 202.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 202.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 81.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 81.31% in the September 2025 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 24.13% in the September 2025 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 24.13% in the September 2025 quarter

NCC bags Rs 6,829-cr contract from Central Coalfields for coal mining project in Jharkhand

NCC bags Rs 6,829-cr contract from Central Coalfields for coal mining project in Jharkhand

Bhagyanagar India standalone net profit rises 207.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhagyanagar India standalone net profit rises 207.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekKurnool Bus Fire AccidentReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon