Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 202.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 42.24% to Rs 580.37 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 202.14% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.24% to Rs 580.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 408.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales580.37408.02 42 OPM %4.341.98 -PBDT16.986.56 159 PBT15.154.87 211 NP11.273.73 202

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

