Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 81.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 81.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 35.98% to Rs 112.14 crore

Net profit of Vastu Finserve India Pvt rose 81.31% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.98% to Rs 112.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales112.1482.47 36 OPM %52.4046.26 -PBDT11.385.73 99 PBT10.715.25 104 NP8.054.44 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekKurnool Bus Fire AccidentReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
