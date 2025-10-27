Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 81.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.98% to Rs 112.14 croreNet profit of Vastu Finserve India Pvt rose 81.31% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.98% to Rs 112.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales112.1482.47 36 OPM %52.4046.26 -PBDT11.385.73 99 PBT10.715.25 104 NP8.054.44 81
