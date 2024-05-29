Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 117.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 497.49 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 56.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 1765.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1645.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement rose 117.19% to Rs 31.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 497.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 471.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.