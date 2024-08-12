Business Standard
Navneet Education hits 52 week high after reporting robust Q1 numbers

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Navneet Education rallied 6.18% to Rs 173.55 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 745.66 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 47.91 crore recoded in corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 797.81 in Q1 FY25, up 83.29% as compared with Rs 435.28 crore in Q1 FY24.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 206.18 crore, steeply higher than Rs 58.47 crore in the same quarter last year. Exceptional item stood at Rs 660.52 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from publishing content stood at Rs 420.36 crore (up 191.27% YoY), Stationery products was at Rs 375.16 crore (up 29.09% YoY).
Navneet Education (NEL) is one of the largest educational syllabus-based supplementary content provider for the state-board based curriculum and quality content across print and digital mediums.
The counter hit 52 week high at Rs 179.05 in intraday today.
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

