Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 30.72% to Rs 40.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 1067.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 901.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1067.29901.10 18 OPM %4.813.81 -PBDT61.8052.26 18 PBT55.4946.28 20 NP40.5931.05 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

