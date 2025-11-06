Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 1067.29 croreNet profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 30.72% to Rs 40.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 1067.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 901.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1067.29901.10 18 OPM %4.813.81 -PBDT61.8052.26 18 PBT55.4946.28 20 NP40.5931.05 31
