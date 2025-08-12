Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit rises 9.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 23.76 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rose 9.82% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.7624.06 -1 OPM %22.0122.90 -PBDT4.054.08 -1 PBT2.452.47 -1 NP1.791.63 10
