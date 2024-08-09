Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.89 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.71% to Rs 273.31 croreNet Loss of Sayaji Industries reported to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 273.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 244.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales273.31244.65 12 OPM %0.571.52 -PBDT-0.572.28 PL PBT-5.21-1.54 -238 NP-2.89-0.78 -271
