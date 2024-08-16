Hariyana Ship Breakers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.61% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Hariyana Ship Breakers reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 99.61% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.2256.46 -100 OPM %-145.45-9.40 -PBDT0.64-3.10 LP PBT0.37-3.40 LP NP0.23-3.47 LP
