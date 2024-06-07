SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 718.25, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.52% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 14.23% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 718.25, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has gained around 0.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21894.9, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

