SBI Cards & Payment Services receives affirmation in credit ratings

From CRISILSBI Cards & Payment Services has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Total bank loan facilities rated - Rs 62,000 crore
Long term rating - Crisil AAA/ Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short term rating - Crisil A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Rs 34000 crore Commercial Paper - Crisil A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Lower Tier II Bonds aggregating Rs 5300.2 crore - Crisil AAA/ Stable (Reaffirmed)
Non Convertible Debentures of Rs 8550 crore - Crisil AAA/ Stable (Reaffirmed)
