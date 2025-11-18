Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI Cards & Payment Services receives affirmation in credit ratings

SBI Cards & Payment Services receives affirmation in credit ratings

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

From CRISIL

SBI Cards & Payment Services has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total bank loan facilities rated - Rs 62,000 crore
Long term rating - Crisil AAA/ Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short term rating - Crisil A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Rs 34000 crore Commercial Paper - Crisil A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Lower Tier II Bonds aggregating Rs 5300.2 crore - Crisil AAA/ Stable (Reaffirmed)

Non Convertible Debentures of Rs 8550 crore - Crisil AAA/ Stable (Reaffirmed)

Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

DCX Systems rises after securing Rs 23-cr order

IRIS Business Services Ltd Slides 4.57%

INR edges lower amid firm dollar and muted local equities

Navi Mumbai International Airport to commence operations on 25 Dec

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

