Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems rises after securing Rs 23-cr order

DCX Systems rises after securing Rs 23-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

DCX Systems rose 1.23% to Rs 206.20 after the company said that it has, along with its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems, received purchase orders totaling Rs 22.89 crore.

The company received orders worth Rs 16.45 crore for cable and wire harness assemblies, while Raneal Advanced Systems clinched orders amounting to Rs 6.44 crore for printed circuit board assemblies.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing player for the manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harness assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.04 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 5.22 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 1.4% YoY to Rs 192.85 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRIS Business Services Ltd Slides 4.57%

IRIS Business Services Ltd Slides 4.57%

INR edges lower amid firm dollar and muted local equities

INR edges lower amid firm dollar and muted local equities

Navi Mumbai International Airport to commence operations on 25 Dec

Navi Mumbai International Airport to commence operations on 25 Dec

JSW Cement signs agreement for sale of Algebra Endeavour

JSW Cement signs agreement for sale of Algebra Endeavour

Nuvoco to acquire Algebra Endeavour (holding company of Vadraj Energy (Gujarat))

Nuvoco to acquire Algebra Endeavour (holding company of Vadraj Energy (Gujarat))

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon