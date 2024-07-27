Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 4358.64 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 0.19% to Rs 594.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 593.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 4358.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3911.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4358.643911.8834.2232.75848.54844.12799.17796.56594.45593.31