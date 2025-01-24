Business Standard

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1442.05, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.57% rally in NIFTY and a 12.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1442.05, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 23183. The Sensex is at 76475.73, down 0.06%.SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 2.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22625.85, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.76 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1444, down 0.68% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd jumped 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.57% rally in NIFTY and a 12.37% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 60.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Adani Green Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Nippon Life PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 295 crore in Q3 FY25

Benchmarks trade with moderate cuts; pharma shares decline

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 65.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Jindal Saw consolidated net profit declines 5.02% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

