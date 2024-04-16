SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1461.95, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.64% in last one year as compared to a 24.77% rally in NIFTY and a 11.82% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1461.95, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 22093.55. The Sensex is at 72723.77, down 0.92%.SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 1.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21146, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1467, down 0.34% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 79.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

