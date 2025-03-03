Monday, March 03, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1423.4, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% slide in NIFTY and a 9.89% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1423.4, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22150.4. The Sensex is at 73194.07, down 0.01%.SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 3.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23028.95, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.86 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1425.4, down 0.5% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% slide in NIFTY and a 9.89% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 59.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

