Tata Motors drops after total sales slumps over 8% to 79,344 units in Feb'25

Tata Motors drops after total sales slumps over 8% to 79,344 units in Feb'25

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Tata Motors declined 1.88% to Rs 608.90 after the company's total sales tumbled 8.17% to 79,344 units in February 2025 as compared with 79,344 units in February 2024.

Domestic sales fell 9% to 77,232 units in February 2025 as against 84,834 units sold in February 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined 7% to 32,533 units in February 2025 from 35,085 units reported in the same period last year.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in February 2025 stood at 15,940 units, down 1.77% as compared with 16,227 units in February 2024.

Total MH&ICV sales for domestic & international business in February 2025 stood at 16,693 units, up 0.81% compared to 16,663 units in February 2024.

 

Total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales fell 1% to 46,811 units in February 2025 as compared with 51,321 units sold in February 2024.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 5,451 crore despite of 2.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bajaj Auto total sales rises 2% YoY in February

RBI says 98.18% of Rs 2000 notes returned

Hero MotoCorp records 17% decline in Feb sales

M&M gains as total sales rises 15% YoY to 83,702 units in February 2025

Transformers and Rectifiers receives orders worth Rs 350 crore from dometic, foreign clients

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

