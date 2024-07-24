DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 3.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.32% to Rs 1489.25 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 3.49% to Rs 131.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 126.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.32% to Rs 1489.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1237.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1489.251237.7468.9467.14176.98170.94176.98170.94131.36126.93