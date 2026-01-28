Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 140.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 42.98% to Rs 393.18 crore

Net profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 140.18% to Rs 107.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.98% to Rs 393.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 274.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales393.18274.99 43 OPM %38.3224.97 -PBDT154.4969.65 122 PBT144.6763.33 128 NP107.9644.95 140

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

