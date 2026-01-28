Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 140.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.98% to Rs 393.18 crore

Net profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 140.18% to Rs 107.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.98% to Rs 393.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 274.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.393.18274.9938.3224.97154.4969.65144.6763.33107.9644.95

