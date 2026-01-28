ACC consolidated net profit declines 62.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 6482.98 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 62.98% to Rs 404.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1091.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 6482.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5927.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

