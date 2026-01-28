SBI Life Q3 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 577 cr

SBI Life Insurance Company's standalone net profit rose 4.70% to Rs 576.74 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 550.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net premium income jumped 21.82% to Rs 30,245.32 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 24,827.54 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a nine-month basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 4.11% YoY to Rs 1,665.66 crore in 9M FY26, while net premium income rose 24.14% YoY to Rs 14,578.16 crore.

Gross Written Premium (GWP) stood at Rs 73,350 crore in 9M FY26, marking a 20.28% increase from Rs 60,980 crore in 9M FY25. Of this, New Business Premium (NBP) rose 19% to Rs 31,330 crore, while Renewal Premium (RP) increased 21% to Rs 42,020 crore.

During 9M FY26, Individual New Business Premium grew 14% YoY to Rs 22,550 crore, while Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) increased 16% to Rs 18,520 crore.

Value of New Business (VoNB) improved 17% YoY to Rs 5,040 crore in 9M FY26 from Rs 4,290 crore in 9M FY25. The New Business Margin expanded to 27.2% in 9M FY26 from 26.9% a year ago.

Indian Embedded Value (IEV) jumped 18% YoY to Rs 80,130 crore in 9M FY26, while IEV per share rose to Rs 79,900 from Rs 68,000 in 9M FY25.

Assets under Management (AuM) rose 16% YoY to Rs 5,11,710 crore in 9M FY26, while net worth increased to Rs 19,010 crore from Rs 16,590 crore a year earlier.

The company maintained its leadership position in Individual Rated Premium at Rs 16,680 crore, with a 25.6% private market share in 9M FY26.

In 9M FY26, growth in 13th-month persistency (based on premium considering regular premium/limited premium payment under the individual category) in 9M FY26 was 101 bps due to its focus on improving the quality of business and customer retention.

Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO of SBI Life, stated, The life insurance industry witnessed improved momentum during the third quarter, supported by recent regulatory measures and a gradual shift in customer preference towards higher sum assured products. The exemption of GST on individual policies contributed to improved affordability and aided demand during the quarter.

During Q3, SBI Life reported an acceleration in growth compared to the first half of the financial year, resulting in improved performance for the nine-month period. The growth was primarily volume-driven, supported by an increase in the number of individual policies sold during the quarter.

The Companys product mix during 9MFY26 reflected evolving customer preferences, with contributions from ULIPs and participating and non-participating savings products. The protection segment recorded strong year-on-year growth in premium and sum assured during the period. The company reported stable value of new business (VNB) margins and steady VNB growth for the nine-month period.

SBI Life remains focused on maintaining a balanced approach to growth and profitability. The company continues to strengthen its product portfolio, distribution capabilities and operational efficiencies, while adhering to prudent risk management practices. As one of the leading life insurance companies in India, SBI Life remains committed to increasing insurance penetration while delivering long-term value to all stakeholders."

SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through protection, pension, savings and health solutions.

The counter rose 0.79% to Rs 2,055 on the BSE.

