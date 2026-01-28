Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pine Labs announces partnership with Sri Lanka based Pan Asia Banking Corporation

Pine Labs announces partnership with Sri Lanka based Pan Asia Banking Corporation

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

To deploy full-stack Credit Card Management System for Pan Asia Bank

One of Sri Lanka's largest listed entities, the Pan Asia Banking Corporation (PABC) and global fintech platform Pine Labs have today announced a partnership that will see the fintech major implementing an end-to-end card management platform for the bank.

Under this partnership, Pine Labs will deploy a full-stack Credit Card Management System for Pan Asia Bank. This platform will support high transaction concurrency and uptime, giving the bank flexible and scalable product configurations. Pine Labs' Credit+ platform will be used for end-to-end issuance of credit cards for the bank, including card issuance, activation, billing, payment processing, reconciliation, and settlement.

 

Cupid receives CE (EU IVDR) Certification for two IVD products

TVS Supply Chain Solutions to acquire Hyderabad-based 'Swamy & Sons 3PL'

Base year for GDP estimates being revised to 2022-23 to reflect new economic structures

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Sensex, Nifty end with strong gains; broader mrkt outperform

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

