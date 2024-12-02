SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 7.55% to Rs 186.72 croreNet Loss of SBM Bank India reported to Rs 35.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income declined 7.55% to Rs 186.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income186.72201.96 -8 OPM %31.9441.97 -PBDT-35.50-2.91 -1120 PBT-35.50-2.91 -1120 NP-35.50-2.91 -1120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content