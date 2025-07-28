Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark. Realty shares witnessed selling pressure for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 57.70 points or 0.08% to 81,517.51. The Nifty 50 index added 31.40 points or 0.12% to 24,864.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.24%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,028 shares rose and 1,664 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

India's forex reserves dipped by $1.18 billion to $695.49 billion for the week ending July 18, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

Also Read

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Parliament LIVE news updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Lok Sabha at noon today

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex recoup losses; Banks, pharma lead; SBI Cards down 4%, TCS falls

Harini Dedhia

Two reasons to consider investing through portfolio management services

market, stock trading, trading

Orient Cement shares rally 6% after multi-fold Q1 profit jump; details here

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda

'Asia must open up': ADB president says world won't return to pre-Trump era

For the week ended July 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, slipped by $1.201 billion to $587.609 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

However, the gold reserves increased by $150 million to $84.499 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $119 million to $18.683 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $13 million to $4.698 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Result today:

Adani Green Energy (up 2.12%), Apollo Micro Systems (down 2.15%), Indusind Bank (down 0.45%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 0.75%), JK Paper (down 1.62%), KEC International (up 0.83%), Laxmi Organic Industries (up 0.12%), Mold-Tek Packaging (up 0.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (down 1.01%), NTPC Green Energy (up 2.17%), Paradeep Phosphates (up 5.35%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.06%), Quess Corp (down 0.84%), RailTel Corporation of India (down 1.64%), Sanghi Industries (up 0.39%), Transport Corporation of India (down 1.37%), Thangamayil Jewellery (up 0.46%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.09%), TTK Prestige (up 0.08%), UPL (up 0.18%) and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 0.92%) will announce their quarterly results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.90% to 923.05. The index slumped 8.26% in five consecutive trading sessions.

Lodha Developers (down 4.37%), DLF (down 2.8%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.24%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.77%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.64%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.55%), Raymond (down 1.25%), Godrej Properties (down 1.24%) and Sobha (down 0.88%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

ACME Solar Holdings surged 9.16% after the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steeply higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Reliance Infrastructure advanced 2.32% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 233.74 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 17.86% to Rs 5,907.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lodha posts 42% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; achieved more than 90% of FY26 business guidance

Lodha posts 42% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; achieved more than 90% of FY26 business guidance

INR sees mild recovery in opening trades

INR sees mild recovery in opening trades

Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVESaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon