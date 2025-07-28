Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 57.70 points or 0.08% to 81,517.51. The Nifty 50 index added 31.40 points or 0.12% to 24,864.85.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 0.60% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.24%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,028 shares rose and 1,664 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's forex reserves dipped by $1.18 billion to $695.49 billion for the week ending July 18, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.
For the week ended July 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, slipped by $1.201 billion to $587.609 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
However, the gold reserves increased by $150 million to $84.499 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $119 million to $18.683 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $13 million to $4.698 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Result today:
Adani Green Energy (up 2.12%), Apollo Micro Systems (down 2.15%), Indusind Bank (down 0.45%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 0.75%), JK Paper (down 1.62%), KEC International (up 0.83%), Laxmi Organic Industries (up 0.12%), Mold-Tek Packaging (up 0.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (down 1.01%), NTPC Green Energy (up 2.17%), Paradeep Phosphates (up 5.35%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.06%), Quess Corp (down 0.84%), RailTel Corporation of India (down 1.64%), Sanghi Industries (up 0.39%), Transport Corporation of India (down 1.37%), Thangamayil Jewellery (up 0.46%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.09%), TTK Prestige (up 0.08%), UPL (up 0.18%) and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 0.92%) will announce their quarterly results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.90% to 923.05. The index slumped 8.26% in five consecutive trading sessions.
Lodha Developers (down 4.37%), DLF (down 2.8%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.24%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.77%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.64%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.55%), Raymond (down 1.25%), Godrej Properties (down 1.24%) and Sobha (down 0.88%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ACME Solar Holdings surged 9.16% after the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steeply higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.
Reliance Infrastructure advanced 2.32% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.84 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 233.74 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 17.86% to Rs 5,907.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
