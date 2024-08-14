Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.150.160-25.00-0.01-0.06-0.01-0.060.01-0.04