ICDS consolidated net profit rises 170.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 230.99% to Rs 2.35 croreNet profit of ICDS rose 170.97% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 230.99% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.37% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.05% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.350.71 231 3.902.28 71 OPM %64.2646.48 -52.8236.84 - PBDT1.010.51 98 3.302.72 21 PBT0.910.42 117 2.932.36 24 NP0.840.31 171 1.402.04 -31
