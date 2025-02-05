Business Standard

Seamec gains after signing charter contract worth $57.4 million with Saudi-based Safeen Al Behar

Seamec gains after signing charter contract worth $57.4 million with Saudi-based Safeen Al Behar

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Seamec rose 2.80% to Rs 1040.50 after the company said that it has entered into a bimco charter party with Safeen Al Behar Company, Saudi Arabia, for charter hire of its vessel 'SEAMEC SWORDFISH' for working in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The charter hire will be for a firm period of 730 days with option for extension on mutually agreed terms.

The charter hire would commence within the window of 1 March 2025 to 30 March 2025. The total value for the firm period is $57.40 million.

Seamec operates in two distinct verticals of the shipping business - offshore support vessels & services and bulk carrier charter business. The company owns six vessels and one barge in the offshore support business wherein the vessels are deployed in the domestic and international market.

 

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 87.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

