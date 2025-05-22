Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SEBI Chairman says capital markets are a major engine of financial inclusion

SEBI Chairman says capital markets are a major engine of financial inclusion

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India or SEBI, has deliberated how capital markets are powering long-term investments, innovation, and infrastructure development. With Rs 93 lakh crore raised over the last decade and 13 crore unique retail investors, capital markets are a major engine of financial inclusion. He also spotlighted the rapid growth of AIFs, REITs/InvITs, and PMS, and the rising global confidence in India's economy. He made these remarks in a speech made at the 16th Capital Market Conference, organized by ASSOCHAM. Pandey further outlined SEBI's key initiatives to deepen markets and strengthen investor protection, including reforms in IPO listing timelines, the introduction of Flexi-cap derivatives, and growth in municipal bonds and the corporate bond market. SEBI's tech-driven regulatory supervision is helping ensure market integrity while fostering innovation and accessibility.

 

He noted further that the government's commitment to building world-class infrastructure, improving ease of doing business and unleashing entrepreneurial energy has already begun to redefine the contours of our economy. Digital transformation, the emergence of AI, and the strengthening of digital public infrastructure are unlocking efficiencies and inclusion on an unprecedented scale. These developments, combined with strong macroeconomic fundamentals, policy stability, resilient financial market ecosystem are creating an enabling environment for sustained capital formation and productivity-led growth.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

