Subros Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY of Rs 46 cr

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Subros reported 51.82% surge in consolidated net profit of Rs 46.20 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 30.43 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 9.25% year on year (YoY) to Rs 908.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax soared 37.24% to Rs 61.83 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 45.05 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 54.21% to Rs 150.53 crore on a 9.67% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,367.57 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.60 per equity share for the year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

 

Subros is a manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso Corporation, Japan. The company is the only integrated manufacturing unit in India for auto air conditioning systems and thermal products. It caters to all segments viz. passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, refrigeration transport, and railways.

The counter rose 0.95% to end at Rs 710 on the BSE.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

