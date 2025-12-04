SEBI introduces single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Markets regulator Sebi has made it easier for low risk foreign investors to participate in the Indian securities market with the introduction of a single window access, a move aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination. The new framework -- Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) -- would provide easier investment access to low risk foreign investors, enable a unified registration process across multiple investment routes and reduce repeated compliance and documentation for such entities. The low risk foreign investors identified by Sebi include government-owned funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral entities, highly regulated public retail funds, and appropriately regulated insurance companies, as well as pension funds.
