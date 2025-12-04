Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI introduces single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

SEBI introduces single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Markets regulator Sebi has made it easier for low risk foreign investors to participate in the Indian securities market with the introduction of a single window access, a move aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination. The new framework -- Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) -- would provide easier investment access to low risk foreign investors, enable a unified registration process across multiple investment routes and reduce repeated compliance and documentation for such entities. The low risk foreign investors identified by Sebi include government-owned funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral entities, highly regulated public retail funds, and appropriately regulated insurance companies, as well as pension funds.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.04 acre land in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.04 acre land in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad

Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

Zydus Lifesciences receives EIR for facility at Jarod, Vadodara

Zydus Lifesciences receives EIR for facility at Jarod, Vadodara

Granules Consumer Health completes USFDA inspection

Granules Consumer Health completes USFDA inspection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon