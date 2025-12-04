Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Reliance Inds, TCS, Indigo were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,189, a premium of 155.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,033.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 47.75 points or 0.18% to 26,033.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.52% to 10.82.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.04 acre land in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.04 acre land in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad

Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

Zydus Lifesciences receives EIR for facility at Jarod, Vadodara

Zydus Lifesciences receives EIR for facility at Jarod, Vadodara

Granules Consumer Health completes USFDA inspection

Granules Consumer Health completes USFDA inspection

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board approves acquisition of Rivpe Technology

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board approves acquisition of Rivpe Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon