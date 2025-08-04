Monday, August 04, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI proposes revised norms for appointment of independent third-party reviewer for green debt security

SEBI proposes revised norms for appointment of independent third-party reviewer for green debt security

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has come up with revised Norms for appointment of an independent third-party reviewer/certifier for green debt security. In a draft circular for public comments, it noted that a consultation paper is issued to solicit comments/ views/ suggestions from the public on the proposal to align the requirements of appointment of an independent third-party reviewer/ certifier for green debt security with that specified for social bonds and sustainability bonds issued vide circular dated June 05, 2025.

SEBI proposed that the issuer shall appoint an independent third-party reviewer/ certifier, to ascertain that the issuance of green debt securities is in accordance with the definition specified under SEBI NCS Regulations including review/certification of the processes including project evaluation and selection criteria, project categories eligible for financing by green debt security, etc. This is in compliance with the following conditions: the reviewer shall be independent of the issuer, its directors, senior management and key managerial personnel, the reviewer shall be remunerated in a way that prevents any conflicts of interest; and the reviewer shall have expertise in assessing ESG debt securities.

 

The scope of the review(s) conducted by the independent third-party reviewer/ certifier shall be specified in the offer document. The independent third-party reviewer may take one or more of the forms recommended by International Capital Market Association. An ESG rating provider registered with SEBI shall also be eligible to be appointed by the Issuer to act as a third-party reviewer for the purpose of this circular.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps over 300 pts; auto shares gear up

Sensex jumps over 300 pts; auto shares gear up

Kharif area up nearly 4% on year, oilseeds acreage dips around 2.20%

Kharif area up nearly 4% on year, oilseeds acreage dips around 2.20%

BSE SME Umiya Mobile dials up a steady start on D-Street

BSE SME Umiya Mobile dials up a steady start on D-Street

Shakti Pumps slumps as Q1 PAT slides 12% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

Shakti Pumps slumps as Q1 PAT slides 12% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

BSE SME Repono hits a speed bump on debut

BSE SME Repono hits a speed bump on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon