Sebi rejects NSE's proposal to extend trading hours

However, concerns were raised by some brokers regarding work-life balance and operational challenges. Traditional brokerages expressed concerns about the impact on manpower requirements, while discount brokers with advanced technology were more receptive to the extension.
Citing the lack of consensus, Sebi has shelved the proposal for now. It remains to be seen if the issue will be revisited in the future, potentially after a more unified stance is established among brokers. This decision keeps the current trading hours in place, with both the cash and F&O segments closing at 3:30 pm.
