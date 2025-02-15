Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SecureKloud Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales decline 53.44% to Rs 40.81 crore

Net Loss of SecureKloud Technologies reported to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.44% to Rs 40.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 87.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales40.8187.65 -53 OPM %-13.70-5.05 -PBDT-6.27-8.33 25 PBT-8.53-12.96 34 NP-9.63-5.53 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radaan Mediaworks (I) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Radaan Mediaworks (I) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra's electric SUVs see 30,179 bookings on day 1

Mahindra & Mahindra's electric SUVs see 30,179 bookings on day 1

Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 183.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 183.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Industries acquires Lakadia B Power Transmission

Reliance Industries acquires Lakadia B Power Transmission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon