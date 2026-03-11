Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sedemac Mechatronics makes a solid debut

Sedemac Mechatronics makes a solid debut

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics were currently trading at Rs 1,546 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 14.35% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,352.

The stock was listed at Rs 1,510, reflecting a premium of 11.69% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 1,560.25 and a low of Rs 1,504.30. On the BSE, over 0.61 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Sedemac Mechatronics was subscribed 2.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 04 March 2026 and it closed on 06 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,287 and 1,352 per share.

 

The issue comprised only an offer for sale of 80,43,300 equity shares (of which 1,12,500 were promoter equity shares, and the balance were offered by investor selling shareholders). The object of the issue was to provide an exit option for ISS by listing the equity shares on the exchange.

Sedemac Mechatronics, promoted by Prof. Shashikanth Suryanarayanan and his team, designs and supplies critical ECUs and motors for vehicles and industrial equipment in India, the US, and Europe. Its key products include ISG ECUs, EFI ECUs, integrated ISG+EFI ECUs, MCUs for EVs, and genset controllers. The company holds approximately 35% of the domestic 2/3W ISG ECU market share, approximately 75% of the share in Indian genset controllers, and approximately 14% of the global share in genset controls. A pioneer in innovation, it introduced SmartIgn, eGov controllers, and SLC-based ISG ECUs, working closely with Tier-I OEMs to integrate proprietary solutions across product lifecycles.

Ahead of the IPO of Sedemac Mechatronics on 2 March 2026, the company raised Rs 325.88 crore from anchor investors by allotting 24.10 lakh shares at Rs 1,352 each to 23 anchor investors.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.50 crore and sales of Rs 770.67 crore.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

