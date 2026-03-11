VIP Industries appoints Rahul Poddar as CFO

VIP Industries said it has appointed Rahul Poddar as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), effective 11 March 2026, following the recommendations of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.

Poddar, a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of experience across retail, manufacturing, and e-commerce sectors, brings expertise in financial management, strategy, internal controls, ERP implementation, digital transformation, and treasury management. He previously served as Group Controller at Reliance Retail Ventures and CFO of Reliance Jewels at Reliance Retail, leading finance transformation initiatives, M&A, governance, and statutory compliance. He has also held senior finance roles at Alstom Transport India and Titan Company.

The appointment follows the relinquishment of the CFO and KMP role by Manish Desai, effective 10 March 2026. Desai will continue with the company in a new role within the organisation, and the company acknowledged his contributions and placed on record its appreciation for his services.

There are no relationships between Mr. Poddar and the companys directors.

VIP Industries is engaged interalia, in the business of manufacturing and marketing of luggage, bags and accessories.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 121.48 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 9.4% year on year to Rs 454.13 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of VIP Industries shed 0.18% to Rs 366.40 on the BSE.

