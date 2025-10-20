Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sejal Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sejal Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 85.09% to Rs 29.80 crore

Net loss of Sejal Glass reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 85.09% to Rs 29.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.8016.10 85 OPM %1.957.89 -PBDT1.430.31 361 PBT-0.650.03 PL NP-0.650.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

