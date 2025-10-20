Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu slips after Q2 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 21 cr

SML Isuzu slips after Q2 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

SML Isuzu declined 1.38% to Rs 2,937.95 after the company's standalone net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore, while revenue from operations rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 28.28 crore in Q2 FY26, down 0.88% year-on-year (YoY).

Total expenses rose 1.19% to Rs 528.95 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 448.05 crore (up 23.54% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 56.73 crore (up 15.89% YoY).

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement Q2 PAT rises 75% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

UltraTech Cement Q2 PAT rises 75% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 54.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 54.77% in the September 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 5.60% in the September 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 5.60% in the September 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities; China's GDP rises by 4.8% in Q3

GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for equities; China's GDP rises by 4.8% in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon