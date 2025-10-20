RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 16.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.65% to Rs 3507.92 croreNet profit of RBL Bank declined 16.94% to Rs 192.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 0.65% to Rs 3507.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3531.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3507.923531.02 -1 OPM %36.1436.60 -PBDT245.17304.49 -19 PBT245.17304.49 -19 NP192.46231.70 -17
