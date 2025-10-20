Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UltraTech Cement Q2 PAT rises 75% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

The cement major reported a 75.23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,231.58 crore for Q2 FY26, with revenue from operations growing 20.33% YoY to Rs 19,606.93 crore.

Net sales stood at Rs 19,371 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 21.32% increase from Rs 15,967 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY26 was Rs 1,655.83 crore, marking a growth of 88.31% from Rs 879.30 crore in Q2 FY25

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 3,268 crore in Q2 FY26, registering growth of 45.05% from the Rs 2,253 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

 

The company reported consolidated sales volumes of 33.85 million tonnes, up 6.9% YoY. Energy costs fell 7% YoY, while raw material costs rose 5% due to higher fly ash and slag prices. Operating EBITDA per ton for UltraTechs existing 166.76 mtpa assets stood at Rs 966 per ton.

Domestic grey cement sales grew 22.3% YoY, excluding India Cements and Kesoram volumes from the previous year. The acquired India Cements and Kesoram assets generated operating EBITDA of Rs 386 per ton and Rs 755 per ton, respectively, with 55% of Kesoram and 31% of India Cements volumes already transitioned under the UltraTech brand. The company also implemented GST 2.0 from 22 September 2025, passing full benefits of GST rate reductions to customers.

Additionally, the major cement company approved Rs 10,255 crore to expand cement production by 22.8 mtpa, including subsidiary India Cements, through brownfield and greenfield projects. Commercial production from the new capacities will start in phases from FY28, raising total global cement capacity to 240.76 mtpa.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, stated, India is now a commanding force in the global cement landscape, and UltraTech stands at the helm as its foremost champion. This latest capacity expansion follows more than Rs 50,000 crores invested over the past five years, underscoring deep and sustained confidence in the Indian economy and the scale of its infrastructure ambitions. Capital, when deployed strategically, has a catalytic effect. It energises ecosystems, deepens industrial linkages, and creates durable employment

With this investment, we are reinforcing momentum across core sectors and contributing meaningfully to the acceleration of Indias economic flywheel. As India enters a transformative era of infrastructure and economic development, UltraTech is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for cement and contribute meaningfully to the nations journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa.

Shares of UltraTech Cement shed 0.50% to Rs 12,299.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

