Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 10.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.42% to Rs 3293.00 croreNet profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank declined 10.47% to Rs 494.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 552.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.42% to Rs 3293.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3123.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3293.003123.65 5 OPM %70.9168.62 -PBDT634.68756.82 -16 PBT634.68756.82 -16 NP494.92552.78 -10
