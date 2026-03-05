RBI to conduct switch auction of G-Secs worth Rs 20,000 cr

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct switch auction of government securities worth Rs 20,000 crore on March 9. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and settlement will take place on March 10, 2026, RBI said in a release. The switch operation is expected to ease redemption pressure in the next financial year, when government bond maturities worth Rs 5.47 lakh crore are due.

