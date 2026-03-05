Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patil Automation gains after arm bags Rs 13-cr defence automation orders

Patil Automation gains after arm bags Rs 13-cr defence automation orders

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Patil Automation rallied 5.74% to Rs 157.50 after the company announced that its subsidiary, MII Robotics, has secured multiple purchase orders worth Rs 12.67 crore from domestic companies in India.

The orders entail the supply of Automatic Robotics Lines, including live feed NUB MIG welding systems and other robotic automation solutions. The projects are aimed at supporting automated manufacturing processes in the defence sector.

The total contract value stands at Rs 12.67 crore, with execution scheduled on or before August 2026.

The company said the fresh orders strengthen its execution pipeline and reinforce its expanding presence in defence-oriented automation solutions through MII Robotics. The development also highlights sustained demand from domestic manufacturers for advanced robotic welding and automation systems designed to improve manufacturing efficiency, precision and scalability.

 

Patil Automation clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It added that the contracts do not qualify as related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Manoj Patil, promoter and managing director of Patil Automation, said: We are pleased to secure these orders for Automatic Robotics Lines, including live feed NUB MIG welding systems and robotic automation solutions. The projects reflect growing confidence in our automation capabilities through our subsidiary, MII Robotics Private Limited. This order strengthens our order book and reinforces our focus on delivering high-quality, technology-driven automation solutions with timely execution.

Patil Automation is an automation solutions provider serving industrial clients, primarily in the automotive sector. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, testing and installation of customized automation systems such as welding lines (spot welding, MIG and TIG), assembly lines, material handling machineries and special-purpose machineries, tailored to meet the specific requirements of its client's production facilities. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 244 permanent employees and 256 contractual employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 118.05 crore and net profit of Rs 11.70 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

