Nifty above 24,800 level; PSU bank shares tumble for 5th day

PSU Bank shares dropped for the fifth consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 243.22 points or 0.30% to 81,361.82. The Nifty 50 index rose 83.70 points or 0.34% to 24,802.10.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.81%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,141 shares rose and 2,442 shares fell. A total of 263 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
Also Read
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.95% to 6,868.85. The index tumbled 4.71% in five consecutive trading sessions.
Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.86%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.8%), Central Bank of India (down 2.07%), Bank of India (down 1.87%), UCO Bank (down 1.72%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.71%), Union Bank of India (down 1.65%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.4%), Canara Bank (down 1.35%) and Bank of Baroda (down 1.05%) tumlbled.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Sterlite Technologies (STL) surged 10.95% after the company announced the launch of new generation data centre solutions, ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to meet the demands of AI-driven data centre.
Godrej Properties (GPL) shed 0.01%. The company has announced the acquisition of a strategically located 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,500 crore from the proposed development.
Kellton Tech Solutions declined 2.10%. The company said that its board has approved a proposal to split each equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 5 into five equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. At the same meeting, the board of the company has also approved a proposal to raise funds through issue and allotment of up to 55 lakhs warrants, convertible into one equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, to certain promoter and non-promoter investors, on preferential basis
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content