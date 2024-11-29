Sensex jumps nearly 400 pts; pharma shares in demand

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 398.81 points or 0.51% to 79,458.90. The Nifty 50 index added 114.40 points or 0.48% to 24,035.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.10%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,940 shares rose and 1,630 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers were currently trading at Rs 216.90 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 46.55% as compared with the issue price of Rs 148.
The scrip was listed at Rs 218, exhibiting a premium of 47.3% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 233.50 and a low of 215.30. On the BSE, over 26.28 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.27% to 22,005.30. The index declined 0.74% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Divis Laboratories (up 2.72%), Laurus Labs (up 2.57%), Cipla (up 1.91%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.74%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (up 1.69%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.62%), Lupin (up 1.57%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.51%), Natco Pharma (up 1.36%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.23%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KEI Industries fell 0.87%. The company raised Rs 2,000 crore through the allocation of 52,163,157 equity shares to 104 qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 3,800 per share, which is at a discount of 2.07% to the floor price of Rs 3880.54 per share.
Zomato declined 1.47%. The company has closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and raised Rs 8,500 crore through the allocation of 33.64 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 252.62 per share, which is at a 5% discount to the floor price of Rs 265.91 per share.
NCC rose 2.06% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 3,389.49 from Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority for the EPC execution of Daudhan Dam.
