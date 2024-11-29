Business Standard
Sigachi Industries submits CEP filing for Propafenone Hydrochloride

Sigachi Industries submits CEP filing for Propafenone Hydrochloride

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sigachi Industries announced about its recent submission of CEP filing for Propafenone Hydrochloride. This is a significant step towards ensuring European regulatory standards and highest levels of product quality and safety. It will also strategically diversify Sigachi's revenue channels to enhance greater value for all stakeholders involved

Propafenone Hydrochlride, widely used in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, is a highdemand API with a current global market size of USD 1.2 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

