NCC rises on bagging EPC order under Ken-Betwa Link Project

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

NCC added 2.31% to Rs 309.95 after the company received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 3,389.49 from Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) execution of Daudhan Dam.

The said order includes planning, design, engineering, and hydro-mechanical works on an EPC basis under Ken-Betwa Link Project. The said project will be executed within 72 months from date of order.

NCC is a construction and infrastructure sector company. Over the years, it has evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. The companys construction endeavours span across the nation and encompass buildings, transportation, water and environment, electrical transmission and distribution, irrigation, mining, and railway projects.

 

The company's consolidated net profit surged 110.7% to Rs 162.96 crore on a 10.1% increase in revenue to Rs 5,195.98 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

